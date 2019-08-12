ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Birgitta Festival Ballet Gala brings full house to Pirita Convent ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Ballet Gala at the 2019 Birgitta Festival. Pirita Convent, Tallinn. Aug. 10, 2019.
Open gallery
14 photos
Photo: Ballet Gala at the 2019 Birgitta Festival. Pirita Convent, Tallinn. Aug. 10, 2019. Author: Kalev Lilleorg
Culture

On Saturday, Aug. 10, more than 1,100 festivalgoers filled Tallinn's Pirita Convent for this year's Ballet Gala. Birgitta Festival's gala performance, under the artistic direction of Toomas Edur, brought world-class ballet dancers to the stage from Germany, Finland, Estonia, Russia and Sweden — all places that played a pivotal role on the creative journey of Estonian ballet conductor Eri Klas.

Ballet was maestro Eri Klas' passion.

"He could truly sense in his work what the dancers needed," Edur described. "The Ballet Gala brought together dancers from those theaters where Eri Klas worked as a ballet director during his career."

Performers at Saturday's gala included Anna Laudere and Edvin Revazov of the Hamburg Ballet, Rebecca King and Ben Kuefler of the Finnish National Ballet, Alena Shkatula, Andrea Fabbri and Jevgeni Grib of the Estonian National Ballet, Natalya Ogneva and Artem Khoroshilov of the Moscow Classical Ballet Theatre, and Haruka Sassa and Dawid Kupinski of the Royal Swedish Ballet.

This year's Ballet Gala delighted the audience with classical and modern ballet alike by Youri Vámos, Alexander Ekman and the great John Neumeier. Music was provided by Moscow's Orchestra of the Novaya Opera Theatre under the direction of Jan-Latham Koenig.

This year, the 15th Birgitta Festival celebrated the 80th anniversary of the birth of conductor Eri Klas, the original author of the idea for the festival. Klas died in 2016 at age 76.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

balletbirgitta festivaldanceeventspirita convent


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
09.08

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

09.08

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

09.08

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09.08

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

Opinion
Business
09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Government affirms record €1.86 billion revenue of state-owned companies

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:33

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

14:51

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

14:45

Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

13:48

Gallery: Birgitta Festival Ballet Gala brings full house to Pirita Convent

13:11

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12:33

'Nightingales of Kreml' returning to stage in Narva

12:05

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11:07

Gallery: 9,000 people attend Paide Opinion Festival

09:38

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

08:55

Kontaveit, most other Estonian tennis players, fall in rankings

08:23

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

11.08

Prosecutor report: Domestic violence should be punished more severely

11.08

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

10.08

Watch again: ERR News Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration

09.08

Watch again: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: