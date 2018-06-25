news

National opera attendance exceeds 187,000 during latest season

Culture
Estonian National Opera in Tallinn.
Estonian National Opera in Tallinn. Source: Kaupo Kalda
Culture

A total of 187,804 theatre, ballet and opera lovers attended 440 performances by the Estonian National Opera during its 112th season.

Attendance was highest for Gounod's opera "Faust" and Kocsak's ballet "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves."

The most popular operas were "Estonian History: A Nation Born of Shock," a joint production by the Estonian National Opera and Kanuti Gildi SAAL, and Rasmus Puur's debut opera "The Colours of Clouds."

Tchaikovsky's ballets "Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker" also saw packed houses.

The Estonian National Opera concluded its 112th season at the XXI Suure-Jaani Music Festival with performances of Toomas Edur's short ballet "Silent Monologues" and an excerpt of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."

In addition to Tallinn, the national opera also gave performances last season in Tartu, Paide, Jõhvi, Viljandi, Haapsalu and Pärnu. In connection with the Estonian centennial, the Estonian National Opera also gifted opera and ballet performances to neighbouring Russia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania. The culmination of the season dedicated to the Estonian centennial was a festival entitled "Estonian Theatre at 'Estonia,'" which included performances of top works by Estonian authors.

The Estonian National Opera's 113th season will begin on 14 August with Jerry Bock's "Fiddler on the Roof," which will be performed just ten times this summer.

Next summer will see the Estonian premiere of Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story," under the stage direction of the acclaimed Georg Malvius.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian national opera


Estonia at 100
