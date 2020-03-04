ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Restorer of Pirita Convent Mother Tekla dies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mother Tekla.
Mother Tekla.
News

Long-term Abbess General of the Brigittine Sisters Order of nuns, Mother Tekla, died on Tuesday. Mother Tekla was 83. She had a close relationship with Estonia, and played an important part in the reopening of the Pirita Convent, the Catholic Church in Estonia says.

Right after the restoration of Estonian independence in 1991, Mother Tekla Famiglietti, sent a note to the Estonian government from Rome to enquire about the ruins of the Pirita Convent, in order to find out what sort of state they were in and who they belonged to.

In autumn 1993, Mother Tekla arrived in Estonia for the first time. The country, along with the ruins of the historical Brigittine Sisters Order, impressed her deeply and during the visit, the decision to come back and restore the consistency of the Brigittines in Estonia was made.

In the beginning, the sisters lived in temporary places, first at the Vatican's embassy building in Kadriorg and then in the Catholic Churches' building in the Old Town of Tallinn that had been returned to the community and is an annex of the St. Peter and St. Paul's Cathedral on Vene Street.

At the end of 1995, the order obtained the land adjacent to the Pirita river.

As a continuation of the cloister of the historical Pirita Convent, the new convent building was consecrated on September 15, 2001.

The convent ruins were the location of a famous Estonian movie from the Soviet era, Viimne reliikvia, made in 1969.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

pirita conventmother tekla
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:42

Muhu and Räpina pharmacies safe after April 1

13:33

Tallinn's Lasnamäe district elder resigns

13:12

Restorer of Pirita Convent Mother Tekla dies

12:51

MEP Kaljurand: Closing European Parliament an overreaction

12:36

Second company seeking to build wind farm in Pärnu County

12:19

Weather service: Winter lasted only four days

11:47

Heritage Board maps hazardous shipwrecks in Estonian waters

11:23

Hyundai and Ford had planned to enter Rally Estonia before cancellation

11:01

Those who quit may also soon be eligible for unemployment benefits

10:37

PPA employees already asking when can they go to Greece

10:16

High-ranking state officials, MPs to see raises next month

09:54

Defense minister talks Baltic security with US opposite number

09:32

Party ratings: Support for opposition parties has declined

09:12

Health Board monitors 15 Estonians on flight with Latvian coronavirus case

08:51

Estonia neglecting support for renewable energy, says association

08:25

Minister: Second Estonia coronavirus case likely not last

08:21

Minister wants more state funding for choir leaders, film, cultural studies

03.03

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia

03.03

Education ministry report: TalTech issues arose from systemic shortcomings

03.03

Expert: Over half of sexual assault victims in Estonia do not seek help

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: