ETV2 broadcasts documentaries as part of human rights month

etv2 broadcasts human rights documentaries every Tuesday at 9.30 p.m. through October.
etv2 broadcasts human rights documentaries every Tuesday at 9.30 p.m. through October. Source: ERR/Andrew Whyte
ERR TV channel etv2 is broadcasting a human rights month (inimõiguste kuu) series of programs every Tuesday at 9.30 p.m., through October.

The broadcasts start on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9.30 p.m., when etv2 is showing the 2018 British documentary "Under the Wire" (Estonian: Üle Noatera), which follows war correspondent Marie Colvin and photojournalist Paul Conroy in Syria.

"This wasn't war as I knew it, or as Marie knew it. It was slaughter," Conroy said of his experiences in the ongoing civil war in that country.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the same time, etv2 shows "Island of the Hungry Ghosts" (Näljaste Vaimude Saar), which documents the experiences of asylum seekers to Australia, housed on Christmas Island, an external Australian territory off the coast of Indonesia which has been described as "Australia's Guantanamo".

This will be followed by 2017 Swedish documentary "the Deminer" (Demineerija), which portrays a Kurdish colonel who disarmed thousands of roadside bombs and mines single-handedly in Iraq, on Oct. 22 and "Girl in Return" (Amy Tahe), a 2017 Danish movie about an adopted teenage girl aiming to reclaim her lost identity.

All movies carry Estonian subtitles and can be viewed online on etv2's site. More information is at etv2 here.

International Human Rights Day itself is on Dec. 10.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

