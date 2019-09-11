ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Arvo Pärt.
Arvo Pärt. Source: Kristel Üksvärav
News

Arvo Pärt, by far the most famous living Estonian composer in a country already noted for its musicianship, and probably the most well-known Estonian worldwide, celebrates his 84th birthday on Wednesday.

A celebratory concert is to take place at St. John's Church (Jaani Kirik) in Tallinn Wednesday evening, according to the Arvo Pärt Center's social media page, and ERR channel ETV2 is airing a documentary, "That Pärt Feeling – The Universe of Arvo Pärt" (Paul Hegeman, 2019) to honor the great, if self-effacing, man, at 9.30 p.m. local time (viewable online here).

Born in Paide in 1935, Pärt got an exit visa from the Soviet Union in 1980 after a prolonged struggle with officialdom, in part due to supposed "foreign influences" in his work (Pärt still holds German citizenship). He returned to Estonia after independence and resides in Laulasmaa village, west of Tallinn, where the recently-opened Arvo Pärt center is located.

Most famous for minimalist, contemplative pieces, often in 12-tones, some of Pärt's most-aired works include Für Alina (1976), Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten (1977) and Spiegel im Spiegel (1978), with the latter two in particular often featuring in film scores, including Hilary and Jackie (1998) and Fahrenheit 911 (2004).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

arvo pärtarvo pärt birthday


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
11:24

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10:45

New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

10:17

Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

08:25

Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

Opinion
Business
09.09

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:50

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

18:10

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday

17:50

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish

17:30

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

17:15

National Audit Office fails four state IT projects

17:04

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

16:49

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

16:18

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

15:51

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

15:18

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

14:43

Court jails Russian citizen caught spying in Estonia

14:15

Explosives removed from Õismäe apartment block

13:45

Interior minister to launch inquiry into Ukrainians migrating to Estonia

12:24

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11:24

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10:45

New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

10:17

Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

08:25

Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

10.09

Yana Toom joins Andrus Ansip in rejecting €11 advert refund

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: