Nordic and Baltic parliament speakers meet to discuss regional security

Parliament speakers from the Nordic and Baltic countries are descending on the village of Laulasmaa, west of Tallinn, on Tuesday, for their annual conference.

The conference is to be hosted by President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), at the Arvo Pärt Center. Regional security and hybrid threats are on the table for discussion, according to a Riigikogu press release.

The grouping consists of all three Baltic States and all five Nordic countries, constituting the Nordic-Baltic cooperation format, also known as the NB8.

Ahead of the conference, Henn Põlluaas noted the deep links between the eight countries.

"We have chosen different paths in developing our defense policies and mechanisms, but our cooperation in security and defence is more active today than ever before," Põlluaas said.

Põlluaas added that there is still room for even deeper cooperation, since the dynamics of global security have been changing rapidly and developments taking place worldwide necessarily affect the region sooner or later.

The battle against misinformation and other influencing activities, as well as the Eastern Partnership, the recent reinstatement of full voting rights to the Russian Federation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the imminent likely exit of the U.K. from the EU are also up for discussion.

The NB8 format has been in existence since 1992 and brings together Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The current presiding nation is Iceland; Estonia takes on the presidency next year.

