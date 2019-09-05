ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).
Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The three Baltic nations and five Nordic countries should act as one, when it comes to regional security, said Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), Riigikogu speaker.

Põlluaas made his comments at a meeting of parliament speakers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, as well as Estonia, hosted at the Arvo Pärt Center in the village of Laulasmaa, west of Tallinn.

The group, dubbed the NB8, also discussed relations with Russia, the  Eastern Partnership (EaP), an EU initiative to foster relations with several former Soviet states, including Ukraine and Georgia, and the fight against misinformation, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Põlluaas said that one of the main threats comes from the deterioration of global, rule-based order.

"Our political approach at international organizations must be united and systemic. We need to continue to aspire to ensure collective activities within NATO, as well as EU joint measures," Põlluaas said to his colleagues.

"We need to speak with one voice in our demands that Moscow change its behavior," he continued.

Põlluaas said that Russia's systematic destabilizing and aggressive behavior affected not only its neighbors but the whole Euro-Atlantic region.

"In our bilateral approach, we must keep the sanctions regime on Russia in place until termination of aggression in eastern Ukraine, while at the same time improve ties with Russian society," Põlluaas said.

Põlluaas expressed hope in further development of the NB8, which should move from an exchange of information and ideas to actual coordination of common positions on topical issues, he said.

Põlluaas' Latvian and Lithuanian couterparts pointed out the need to support Eastern Partnership countries more strongly, involving them in joint activity and sharing experiences in furthering democracy via mutual visits. Nordic parliament speakers stressed the increasing importance of the environment and climate policy, in shaping policy and ensuring security in the region.

Countering disinformation attacks and raising public awareness in recognizing disinformation were also discussed. The U.K.'s potential withdrawal from the EU, and continuing close relations in the future, especially in foreign policy, defense and security, were also on the table.

The speakers as a whole noted the need for digital solutions in facilitating communication and cooperation, in addition to face-to-face meetings.

Iceland holds the NB8 presidency this year, with Estonia taking over next year.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
04.09

Tallinn bicycle paramedic team on around three calls per day through summer

04.09

Party ratings: Centre support up 5 percentage points over past month

04.09

Prime Minister: No place for enmity and hatred in Estonian politics

04.09

Education minister calls Taltech rector to discuss EU funding misuse claims

04.09

Reidi Road to partly open for first time from Sunday evening

Opinion
Business
02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

02.09

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

02.09

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

30.08

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:26

Citizens will be protected in case of no-deal Brexit

13:50

More than 30 female sex workers ordered to leave Estonia so far this year

13:29

Estonia's Council of Europe representative presents credentials

12:11

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

11:27

Disgraced ski coach transferred land on day prosecutor office enquiry began

11:12

Daily: Rip-off taxi firm masquerading as reputable company

10:41

Daily: China using influence in Estonia, Baltics

09:51

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security

09:03

Estonia likely to double number of Mali troops

04.09

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

04.09

Party financing body recommends Estonian Greens file for bankruptcy

04.09

Gallery: Icelandic defense delegation visits Estonia

04.09

Tallinn to get Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lasnamäe

04.09

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

04.09

Tallinn bicycle paramedic team on around three calls per day through summer

04.09

Party ratings: Centre support up 5 percentage points over past month

04.09

Prime Minister: No place for enmity and hatred in Estonian politics

04.09

Tänak better than Ogier, says Finnish rally driver manager

04.09

Education minister calls Taltech rector to discuss EU funding misuse claims

04.09

Reidi Road to partly open for first time from Sunday evening

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: