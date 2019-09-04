ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Icelandic defense delegation visits Estonia

News
ERR News
Icelandic delegation visit to Estonia on Friday, Aug. 30, with Arnór Sigurjónsson, Director General of the Icelandic Defence Directorate, and Ólöf Hrefna Kristjánsdóttir, Director of the Icelandic Crisis Response Unit.
Photo: Icelandic delegation visit to Estonia on Friday, Aug. 30, with Arnór Sigurjónsson, Director General of the Icelandic Defence Directorate, and Ólöf Hrefna Kristjánsdóttir, Director of the Icelandic Crisis Response Unit. Author: mil.ee
An Icelandic delegation consisting of Arnór Sigurjónsson, Director General of the Icelandic Defence Directorate, and Ólöf Hrefna Kristjánsdóttir, Director of the Icelandic Crisis Response Unit (ICRU), visited Estonia on Friday, Aug. 30, meeting with personnel from the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup headquarters in Tallinn.

The delegation met EDF commander maj. gen. Martin Herem, Liis Mure , Director of the NATO and EU department at the Estonian defense ministry, Col. Paul Clayton (U.K.), eFP commander, Marge Mardisalu Kahar, Director of Division for Security Policy and Transatlantic Relations at the foreign ministry, and Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel of the EDF.

As a NATO member, Iceland contributes to the eFP and has a permanent staff member at the eFP headquarters in Tallinn.

The delegation's visit also took in a trip to the Memorial of the Victims of Communism at Maarjamäe, as well as a tour of the Old Town.

The ICRU (Íslenska Friðargæslan), is an Icelandic para-military unit with a capacity roster of up to 200 people, of whom about 30 are active at any given time. Its role includes taking part in NATO peacekeeping operations.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



Watch Again
