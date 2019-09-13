US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

U.S. Air Force personnel are involved in training flights out of Ämari air base, west of Tallinn, over the weekend, carrying out low-level exercises using a airlift and air drop plane.

The personnel, from the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein air base in Germany, will be flying a A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The unit is recognized for implementing airlift, airdrop, and aeromedical evacuation operations, according to a U.S. Embassy press release. While in Estonia, the squadron will engage in low-level training flights, which will be subject to tested noise abatement procedures, to minimize the impact on local communities in the area.

The training represents part of bilateral relations between the U.S. and Estonia, and the transatlantic relationship between the U.S. and Europe as a whole, the embassy says.

The U.S. has provided over $100 million in combined security assistance to Estonia in recent years, and engages in over 60 military-to-military engagements utilizing U.S. personnel in Estonia every year, according to the embassy.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules is a is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft operated by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the air forces of other countries including the U.K.

