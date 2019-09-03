Tapa NATO battlegroup on large scale exercise in Latvia

Around 700 NATO personnel based in Estonia are to take part in a major training exercise in Latvia Tuesday, Baltic News Service reports.

Exercise Furious Hawk takes place at the training area at Ādaži, NATO's Canadian-led Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup base in Latvia, and brings the Estonian-based troops from the British-led Estonian battlegroup based at Tapa.

The troops, from France and the U.K., will work on weapons skills and drills, including live firing, and will build up to a tactical exercise next week.

It is reportedly the largest-scale exercise of its kind that the Estonian eFP battlegroup have taken part in to day.

The exercise means military convoys, directed by Military Police units, are already moving along routes between Tapa, southwards via Paide, Pärnu and Ikla, as they make their way to the Latvian border.

The convoys will include heavy military equipment, which could slow down traffic in that direction. The Papiniidu bridge in Pärnu is likely to be briefly closed to the public during the period.

The core of the eFP battlegroup at Tapa, east of Tallinn, is currently the King's Royal Hussars, an armored regiment equipped with Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks. French, Danish and Icelandic personnel are also based at Tapa.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!