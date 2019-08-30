ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Czech Air Force to take over NATO air policing mission ({{commentsTotal}})

Typhoon fighter jet of the Royal Air Force intercepting a Russian Sukhoi Su-27. Image is illustrative
Typhoon fighter jet of the Royal Air Force intercepting a Russian Sukhoi Su-27. Image is illustrative Source: Royal Air Force
The Czech Air Force will take over air policing duties on Monday, September 2, Estonia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This will be the first time the Czech Air Force have come to Ämari Air Base, where the NATO Baltic Air Policing unit is based.

They will take over from the British Royal Air Force, who are currently on air policing duties.

A handover ceremony will be held on Monday to mark the occasion. Estonian Defense Minister Jüri Luik, Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Royal Air Force, Marshal Gerry Mayhew, and Chief of Defense, Major General Martin Herem will attend.

Editor: Helen Wright

