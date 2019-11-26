NATO Air Policing jets escort Russian military plane in Baltic airspace

Last week the NATO Air Policing Mission escorted one military plane flying between Kaliningrad and the Russian mainland.

Between Nov. 18 and 24, NATO fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states carried out one alert scramble to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

On Nov. 20, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Antonov AN-26 flying Kaliningrad to mainland Russia without using its onboard transponder, according to a pre-filed flight plan, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

The air policing mission is based in Estonia and Lithuania.

