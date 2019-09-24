Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft breaches Estonian airspace

On Monday evening a Russian Air Force fighter plane entered Estonian airspace over the island of Vaindloo without permission, the Defence Forces said.

ERR reported that the Defense Forces said an Sukhoi Su-34 was in Estonian airspace above the Gulf of Finland for less than a minute. The plane's transponder was turned off and no flight plan was filed. The aircraft had no radio contact with the Estonian Air Traffic Control.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador in Estonia and handed over a complaint.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a relatively modern Russian fighter-bomber and was launched in 2014.

ERR News also reported on Monday that NATO Air Policing jets were scrambled six times last week after Russian aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace.

