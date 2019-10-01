ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

NATO jets scrambled eight times in Estonian, Lithuanian airspace ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
NATO Air Policing jets.
NATO Air Policing jets. Source: A. Gedrimas (LITHAF)
News

NATO Air Policing jets were scrambled eight times between Sept. 23 and 29 to identify and escort aircraft in the airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence reported.

Missions were mostly to escort planes flying between Kaliningrad and the Russian mainland. Many of the aircraft did not file flight plans before flying through Baltic airspace, had their transponders turned off, or did not communicate by radio when requested.  

On Monday, Sept. 23, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted two Sukhoi Su-27Bs and one Antonov An-72 aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea flying from Kaliningrad to the mainland of the Russian Federation.

The Antonov An-72 had a flight plan, its onboard transponder was on, the crew maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Neither of the Sukhoi Su-27Bs had flight plans, working radio transponder or kept radio communication. On the same scramble, the fighter jets intercepted one Sukhoi Su-34 and one Antonov An-26 of the Russian Federation flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad.

The Antonov An-26 had no flight plan but its onboard transponder was on and the crew maintained radio communication. The Sukhoi Su-34 had no flight plan, did not use the onboard transponder and did not maintain radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre. The Sukhoi Su-34 violated Estonia's airspace.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Sukhoi Su-27 of the Russian Federation in international airspace, the aircraft was flying from and to Kaliningrad without a flight plan, without using its onboard transponder, and without keeping radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Also Sept. 24, a NATO air policing aircraft intercepted one Tupolev Tu-204 of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, flying from and to a location in mainland Russia, according to a flight plan, using its onboard transponder, maintaining radio communication.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a NATO air policing fighter aircraft intercepted a civilian BOEING 737 in Lithuanian airspace, en route from Krakow to Helsinki. It did not keep radio contact because of a communications equipment failure, the aircraft was flying according to a pre-filed flight plan and its onboard transponder was on.

NATO fighter jets stopped escorting the aircraft when the problem was fixed. NATO aircraft responded to this incident because it matches the mission definition. This air force on duty is obliged to react if an aircraft enters or is in the airspace of the Baltic states and does not contact the regional air traffic control centre.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Ilyushin Il-76 of the Russian Federation flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia. Two Sukhoi Su-27s escorted the Ilyushin Il-76 from Kaliningrad and two more Sukhoi Su-27s took off to meet the Ilyushin Il-76 from the mainland. The Ilyushin Il-76 had a pre-filed flight plan, used its onboard transponder, and kept the radio communication. None of the Sukhoi Su-27s had flight plans, used their onboard transponders, or kept the radio communication.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states intercepted one Ilyushin Il-18 of the Russian Federation flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia in international airspace over the Baltic Sea according to a flight plan, using its onboard transponder, maintaining the radio communication. NATO fighter jets also intercepted one Tu-134 of the Russian Federation flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad according to a flight plan, with its onboard transponder on, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, NATO air policing fighters intercepted one Ilyushin Il-20 of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft was flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad according to a flight plan, without using its onboard transponder, maintaining radio communication.

On Friday, Sept. 27, NATO air policing fighter aircraft intercepted one Ilyushin Il-20 and two Sukhoi Su-27 of the Russian Federation, flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea from and to a location in Kaliningrad, without flight plans, without using their onboard transponders, and without maintaining radio communication.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

baltic statesnato air policing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
30.09

Police: All evidence directly indicating Rehe's death was suicide

30.09

Newspaper: TransferWise founders wealthiest Estonian entrepreneurs

30.09

Tuition fees for Estonian language education may not find political support

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

30.09

Kontaveit falls five places in world tennis rankings, Kanepi rises

Opinion
Business
27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

26.09

Swedbank's top brass to meet with Estonian PM next week

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
09:51

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

09:25

NATO jets scrambled eight times in Estonian, Lithuanian airspace

30.09

Blood donation day at Balti jaam station on Tuesday

30.09

Estonia 200 suggest progressive income tax, VAT

30.09

Environmental groups hand PM climate neutrality petition

30.09

What the papers say: Setos in UNESCO, another closure at Mall of Tallinn

30.09

Reinsalu not sure whether EU budget should be tied to rule of law

30.09

Estonian-Russian border infrastructure undermining e-visa trips

30.09

TalTech warned new superiors against whistleblower

30.09

Storm warning and strong winds expected to hit west and north Estonia

30.09

Study: Low wages for instructors threaten future of Song and Dance Festival

30.09

Farmers to voice concerns over support

30.09

New shale oil pre-refining plant to be discussed

30.09

Employers: Reliable employees should be exempt from immigration quota

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Police: All evidence directly indicating Rehe's death was suicide

30.09

Newspaper: TransferWise founders wealthiest Estonian entrepreneurs

30.09

Tuition fees for Estonian language education may not find political support

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

30.09

Kontaveit falls five places in world tennis rankings, Kanepi rises

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: