NATO jets scrambled eight times in Estonian, Lithuanian airspace

NATO Air Policing jets were scrambled eight times between Sept. 23 and 29 to identify and escort aircraft in the airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence reported.

Missions were mostly to escort planes flying between Kaliningrad and the Russian mainland. Many of the aircraft did not file flight plans before flying through Baltic airspace, had their transponders turned off, or did not communicate by radio when requested.

On Monday, Sept. 23, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted two Sukhoi Su-27Bs and one Antonov An-72 aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea flying from Kaliningrad to the mainland of the Russian Federation.

The Antonov An-72 had a flight plan, its onboard transponder was on, the crew maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Neither of the Sukhoi Su-27Bs had flight plans, working radio transponder or kept radio communication. On the same scramble, the fighter jets intercepted one Sukhoi Su-34 and one Antonov An-26 of the Russian Federation flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad.

The Antonov An-26 had no flight plan but its onboard transponder was on and the crew maintained radio communication. The Sukhoi Su-34 had no flight plan, did not use the onboard transponder and did not maintain radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre. The Sukhoi Su-34 violated Estonia's airspace.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Sukhoi Su-27 of the Russian Federation in international airspace, the aircraft was flying from and to Kaliningrad without a flight plan, without using its onboard transponder, and without keeping radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Also Sept. 24, a NATO air policing aircraft intercepted one Tupolev Tu-204 of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, flying from and to a location in mainland Russia, according to a flight plan, using its onboard transponder, maintaining radio communication.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a NATO air policing fighter aircraft intercepted a civilian BOEING 737 in Lithuanian airspace, en route from Krakow to Helsinki. It did not keep radio contact because of a communications equipment failure, the aircraft was flying according to a pre-filed flight plan and its onboard transponder was on.

NATO fighter jets stopped escorting the aircraft when the problem was fixed. NATO aircraft responded to this incident because it matches the mission definition. This air force on duty is obliged to react if an aircraft enters or is in the airspace of the Baltic states and does not contact the regional air traffic control centre.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Ilyushin Il-76 of the Russian Federation flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia. Two Sukhoi Su-27s escorted the Ilyushin Il-76 from Kaliningrad and two more Sukhoi Su-27s took off to meet the Ilyushin Il-76 from the mainland. The Ilyushin Il-76 had a pre-filed flight plan, used its onboard transponder, and kept the radio communication. None of the Sukhoi Su-27s had flight plans, used their onboard transponders, or kept the radio communication.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states intercepted one Ilyushin Il-18 of the Russian Federation flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia in international airspace over the Baltic Sea according to a flight plan, using its onboard transponder, maintaining the radio communication. NATO fighter jets also intercepted one Tu-134 of the Russian Federation flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad according to a flight plan, with its onboard transponder on, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, NATO air policing fighters intercepted one Ilyushin Il-20 of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft was flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad according to a flight plan, without using its onboard transponder, maintaining radio communication.

On Friday, Sept. 27, NATO air policing fighter aircraft intercepted one Ilyushin Il-20 and two Sukhoi Su-27 of the Russian Federation, flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea from and to a location in Kaliningrad, without flight plans, without using their onboard transponders, and without maintaining radio communication.

