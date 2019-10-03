ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

High-Level U.S. Congressional delegation in security and defense visit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Members of the U.S. Congress delegation meeting foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu on Tuesday. From left, Dave Loebsack, Thomas O’Halleran, John Shimkus, John Garamendi, Urmas Reinsalu, Vicky Hartzler, Jennifer González.
Members of the U.S. Congress delegation meeting foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu on Tuesday. From left, Dave Loebsack, Thomas O’Halleran, John Shimkus, John Garamendi, Urmas Reinsalu, Vicky Hartzler, Jennifer González. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

A delegation of six United States congressmen and women visited Estonia from Sunday, Sept. 29 to Wednesday, Oct. 2, meeting with foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Ämari Airbase, and the Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCoE) in Tallinn.

The delegation was led by Member of the House of Representatives John Garamendi (D, CA 3rd congressional district), who is chair of the House Armed Services Committee's Readiness Subcommittee. 

Congressman Garamendi was accompanied by Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), John Shimkus (R-IL), Dave Loebsack (D-IA), Jennifer González (R-PR), and Thomas O'Halleran (D-AZ), according to a U.S. Embassy press release.

The group met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk on Tuesday, carrying out strategic discussions on security and defense policy. 

"I am very glad that the cooperation between Estonia and the United States has become closer, which is demonstrated by our participation in discussions on cybersecurity," Reinsalu said, according to a foreign ministry press release.

"We firmly support the continuation of transatlantic cooperation and together we are looking for ways to increase it, including on security issues," he added.

The Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn in 2020 and Estonia's upcoming non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council were also on the table at the meeting.

The delegation also visited Ämari Airbase, west of Tallinn, to observe ongoing collaboration between Estonian and U.S. service members, participating in conversations with Estonian Defense Force (EDF) leadership.  The visit concluded with briefings at CCDCoE, focusing on the center's multinational research in the cyber field. The delegation had already visited Ukraine and Poland.

The U.S. has provided more than US$100 million in combined security assistance to Estonia over the last several years, the embassy says, and conducts nearly 150 military-to-military engagements per year, with over 60 of those taking place with U.S. personnel based in Estonia.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natourmas reinsaluus embassy in tallinnus-estonia relationsus-estonian relationsdefense and security


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
02.10

Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

02.10

Hääl: No tools for hitting climate targets

02.10

Kaljulaid: Financing of broad national defense requires public consensus

02.10

Businessman linked to former EKRE member rejects irregular dealings charges

02.10

Wind farm restrictions caused by radars could disappear by 2024

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:15

Cabinet to discuss plans to turn Linnahall into an opera theater

15:42

Kadri Simson faces tough climate questions at commission hearing

14:54

Municipalities launch €800,000 project to tackle empty apartment buildings

14:25

High-Level U.S. Congressional delegation in security and defense visit

13:42

Government endorses 2050 as target year for climate neutrality

13:04

Tartu City Council wants bars' reusable cup scheme to end

12:51

Bank of Estonia: Wage and price increases to slow next year

12:33

Cyclists not allowed to ride in bus lanes

11:58

Municipalities should contribute to teachers' pay rises

11:16

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Ida-Viru County visit

10:26

Kadri Simson addresses European Parliament as incoming commissioner

09:58

Poll: Over half of citizens oppose easing language laws for service staff

09:14

Paper: More military equipment to be bought from South Korea

08:24

Sixty-one people staying at Estonia's two asylum seekers centers

02.10

Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

02.10

Hääl: No tools for hitting climate targets

02.10

Kaljulaid: Financing of broad national defense requires public consensus

02.10

What the papers say: Drinking responsibly, Gordon Ramsay's sauna for sale

02.10

Businessman linked to former EKRE member rejects irregular dealings charges

02.10

Wind farm restrictions caused by radars could disappear by 2024

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: