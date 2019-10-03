ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: More military equipment to be bought from South Korea ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
News

The Ministry of Defence will buy six more K9 Thunder self-propelled guns from South Korea, after purchasing an initial 12 last year, due to an unexpected boost to the defense budget, Postimees reported on Thursday.

The initial purchase of 12 K9s cost €46 million which included training, maintenance and spare parts and the six additional weapons will cost another €20 million.

The purchase is possible because several defense procurements this year were carried out at a lower cost than expected, freeing up nearly €20 million in the defense budget, Postimees reported.

"The additional artillery we receive is due, among other things, to lower-than-planned procurement of machine guns and the ability to conduct some planned ammunition and communications procurements with US assistance," defense minister Jüri Luik told the newspaper.

The U.S. has recently helped Estonia acquire large-caliber ammunition, marine surveillance equipment, intelligence equipment, and communications equipment which the Estonian government has planned to buy themselves.

ERR News reported last year that the initial procurement represented one of the most significant investments by the Estonian Defence Forces for several years. The K9 Thunder SP gun carries a 155mm howitzer with a maximum range of 40km. The initial 12 SP guns are likely to be in operation in 2021, it is reported.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

k9 thunderdefence forcessouth korea


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
02.10

Järvik not seen any evidence that M.V.Wool fish products are dangerous

02.10

More than 20 million people joined World Cleanup Day 2019

02.10

New wildlife habitats to be set up ahead of Rail Baltica construction

02.10

Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

02.10

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

what the papers say
Business
30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:26

Kadri Simson addresses European Parliament as incoming commissioner

09:58

Poll: Over half of citizens oppose easing language laws for service staff

09:14

Paper: More military equipment to be bought from South Korea

08:24

Sixty-one people staying at Estonia's two asylum seekers centers

02.10

Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

02.10

Hääl: No tools for hitting climate targets

02.10

Kaljulaid: Financing of broad national defense requires public consensus

02.10

What the papers say: Drinking responsibly, Gordon Ramsay's sauna for sale

02.10

Businessman linked to former EKRE member rejects irregular dealings charges

02.10

Wind farm restrictions caused by radars could disappear by 2024

02.10

Finance minister: True beneficiaries register not working

02.10

Estonian government to greenlight shale oil pre-refinery

02.10

Helme: Ukrainian agency workforce must face 'systematic scrutiny'

02.10

Prosecution weighing criminal investigation in Endel Oja case

02.10

Estonian and Italian defense forces meet to promote military cooperation

02.10

Järvik not seen any evidence that M.V.Wool fish products are dangerous

02.10

More than 20 million people joined World Cleanup Day 2019

02.10

New wildlife habitats to be set up ahead of Rail Baltica construction

02.10

Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

02.10

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: