Donald Trump names new Estonian ambassador

Incoming US Ambassador to Estonia William Ellison Grayson
Incoming US Ambassador to Estonia William Ellison Grayson Source: Presidio Trust
US President Donald Trump announced intent to nominate William Ellison Grayson the new US ambassador to Estonia on Monday. Grayson has extensive experience working in the public sector. The United States had been without an ambassador to Estonia since last summer.

William E. Grayson is currently the National Director of the Family Offices of Bernstein Private Wealth Management and has worked in the public sector during the time of four US administrations.

The previous US Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville announced his resignation last summer. He gave controversial statements concerning NATO and European Union allies by President Trump as the reason.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

