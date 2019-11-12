NATO jets scrambled over Baltic Airspace

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
NATO Air Policing jets.
NATO Air Policing jets. Source: A. Gedrimas (LITHAF)
News

Last week the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states carried out one alert scramble to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6 NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Antonov AN-26 flying from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Its onboard transponder was turned on, according to a pre-filed flight plan, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

nato air policing
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
