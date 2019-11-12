NATO jets scrambled over Baltic Airspace

Last week the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states carried out one alert scramble to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6 NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Antonov AN-26 flying from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Its onboard transponder was turned on, according to a pre-filed flight plan, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!