NATO jets scrambled four times last week over Baltic airspace

NATO fighter jets policing Baltic airspace were scrambled four times last week to identify and escort Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Most of the alert scrambles were to intercept Russian fighter jets flying without using their onboard transponders, without pre-filed flight plans and without keeping radio contact with the traffic control center.

A Russian military transport aircraft was also intercepted.

The NATO Baltic air-policing mission is conducted from Lithuania and Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!