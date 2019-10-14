ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
NATO jets scrambled four times last week over Baltic airspace ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
A Sukhoi Su-27SM3 of the Russian Air Force, similar to those identified and escorted by NATO jets last week.
A Sukhoi Su-27SM3 of the Russian Air Force, similar to those identified and escorted by NATO jets last week. Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikimedia Commons
NATO fighter jets policing Baltic airspace were scrambled four times last week to identify and escort Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Most of the alert scrambles were to intercept Russian fighter jets flying without using their onboard transponders, without pre-filed flight plans and without keeping radio contact with the traffic control center.  

A Russian military transport aircraft was also intercepted.  

The NATO Baltic air-policing mission is conducted from Lithuania and Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright



