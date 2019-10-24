US Embassy confirms B52 flew over Tallinn Wednesday

The United States Embassy in Estonia has confirmed that a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flew over Tallinn on Wednesday.

The plane is usually based at Barksdale Air Base in Louisiana in the U.S., and had arrived at RAF Fairford base in the U.K. on Oct. 10.

The flight crew were taking part in a training flight which coordinates air support for U.S. troops based in Europe.

A total of 350 U.S. Air Force personnel are working with NATO allies to improve joint action and preparation for response to all aggressors, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Around 150 joint exercises or other events are organized each year by the armed forces Estonia and the U.S., of which more than 60 involve U.S. personnel based in Estonia.

The Boeing B-52 entered into service 64 years ago, replacing the Convair B-36 Peacemaker and as such is the ''grandchild'' of the World War Two-era B-29 Superfortress.

It can carry up to 32,000 kg of armaments, and has a reported typical combat range of more than 14,080 km without aerial refueling. It has seen active service in the Vietnam War and the Gulf War.

A B-52 was involved in a NATO exercise over Estonia in March.

