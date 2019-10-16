ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
British troops serving at Tapa receive threatening messages

News
BNS
British troops at Tapa Army Base. Photo is illustrative.
British troops at Tapa Army Base. Photo is illustrative. Source: mil.ee
British troops serving as part of NATO Battlegroup Estonia and stationed at Tapa Army Base have been receiving threatening messages that officials believe have been sent from Russia, daily Postimees reports.

Several British troops have notified their commanding officers that they have received messages via text and on social media with threatening content, including, "We are watching you," Postimees writes, citing British daily The Telegraph.

According to The Telegraph, British troops have been receiving strange messages on Facebook and Twitter since 2017.

The British paper writes that officials believe the communications are part of cyber warfare intended by Moscow to unsettle and intimidate British troops and their allies.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported in August that partners of Dutch fighter pilots active in monitoring Baltic airspace as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission two years ago received repeated, unpleasant phone calls at the time from people with Russian accents who asked, among other things, whether it wouldn't be better for their men to leave.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nato battlegroup estonia


