British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

A United Kingdom AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat arrived at Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn, on Tuesday, with three AgustaWestland WAH-64 Apache attack helicopters expected in the next few days. The helicopters are on a two-week stint in Estonia, an Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) press release says, and are part of the ongoing Operation Tractable, a large-scale NATO Europe-wide exercise.

The helicopters, which also form a part of the U.K.-ed NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegourp will conduct acquaint and training flights all over Estonia, sometimes at night, with some low flights in areas which accommodate that, and the remainder a minimum of 152 meters (500 feet) altitude.

The EDF says the helicopter crews will do their utmost not to interfere with day-to-day life on the ground.

The helicopters are all from the British Army Air Corps (AAC), the Wildcat is with 659 Squadrom based at the Yeovilton base in Somerset and the Apaches are from 662 Squadron, based at Wattisham in Suffolk.

Ämari base is one of two main locations for NATO Baltic air policing operations (the other being in Lithuania).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!