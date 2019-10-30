ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Challenger 2 tanks arrive at Tapa

Challenger 2 tanks arriving at Tapa.
Challenger 2 tanks arriving at Tapa. Source: Social Media/NATO eFP Battlegroup in Estonia
Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks arrived at the Tapa military base east of Tallinn on Monday, forming the core of the Queen's Royal Hussars (QRH) contribution to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, the battlegroup reported on its social media page.

The QRH is the senior United Kingdom armoured regiment and replaces the similarly-named King's Royal Hussars, also an armored regiment. Members of the latter also received service medals as their tour came to a close.

The tanks arrived as part of Operation Tractable, a NATO Europe-wide exercise (not to be confused with an attack of the same name in the aftermath of the 1944 Normandy Landings).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

