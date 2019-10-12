Gallery: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn ahead of mine-clearing operation

Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) ships arrived in Tallinn on Friday ahead of a two-week operation which will remove historic mines and explosives from the country's seabed.

The Danish HDMS Thetis, docked at the Old City Harbour in Tallinn, while several other vessels will stay at the Estonian Naval Base, ERR reported.

The ships will remain in port from Oct. 11 to 14, and then the group will carry out an operation to clear historic explosives in Estonian waters.

Thousands of mines were dropped into the Baltic Sea during and after the Second World War which still need to be found and destroyed.

The Estonian Navy has been participating in the NATO Mine Action Group for over ten years, contributing to the unit with one warship each semester.

From June 2016 until June 2017, NATO's 1st Permanent Mine Rescue Team (SNMCMG1) was commanded for the first time in history by Lieutenant Johan-Elias Seljamaa, an Estonian naval officer.

In the first half of 2017, members of the NATO Headquarters were also members of the Estonian Navy.

--

