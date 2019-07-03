ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kaljulaid chatting with members of Britain's elite Royal Marines, engaged in amphibious landing exercises as part of Baltic Protector 2019.
President Kaljulaid chatting with members of Britain's elite Royal Marines, engaged in amphibious landing exercises as part of Baltic Protector 2019. Source: Social media
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid visited a major military exercise on the north Estonian coast Wednesday, involving joint operations between voluntary Defence League (Kaitseliit) personnel, and members of Britain's elite Royal Marines.

Exercise Baltic Protector deals with a scenario where additional troops would be deployed to Estonia in the event of a possible crisis, in conjunction with Defence League actions, the president noted on her social media page.

"All in all, this is yet another example of how allied pre-deployed battle groups have facilitated engagement in the rapid and vigorous deployment of NATO troops in a possible conflict," the president noted.

The NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup, based at Tapa, east of Tallinn, is British-led and is currently centered around the Kings Royal Hussars armored regiment, as well as involving troops from other NATO nations including Belgium and France. Britain's Royal Air Force is also involved in Baltic air policing duties at Ämari air base.

Baltic Protector 2019 itself a major exercise which extends far beyond Estonia. Britain's Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) has involved more than 3,000 British troops and 16 navy ships since it got underway in May, ranging across the Baltic Sea and joining up with personnel from Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and the Netherlands , as well as Estonia.

The Estonian phase of the exercise brings the type of covert amphibious raids, urban ambushes and counter-mine training at which the Royal Marines excel in their amphibious warfare role. The president observed the proceedings and spoke to members of the Royal Marines, at Salmistu harbor, east of Tallinn.

"Both the Royal Marines and the Defense League members from the Northern Defense District were delighted with the course of the exercise, the cooperation achieved and the lessons learned," the president noted in her post.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

02.07

Kalamaja residents say no to paid on-street parking proposals

02.07

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

02.07

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

02.07

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

02.07

Current and former Tallinn mayors hit with supervisory authority penalties

Opinion
03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

Business
01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

03.07

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

03.07

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

03.07

Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

02.07

Movie director Christopher Nolan visits Estonian history museum

02.07

Kaia Kanepi through to Wimbledon second round

02.07

Kalamaja residents say no to paid on-street parking proposals

02.07

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

02.07

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: