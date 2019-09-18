Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

Belgian Air Force fighters serving NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission since Sept. 3 were scrambled for the first time on Tuesday, the Belgian Air Force announced.

Two Belgian F-16 fighter jets intercepted two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27 over the Baltic Sea, the Belgian Air Force wrote on Twitter.

The Belgian air detachment is based out of Lithuania's Šiauliai Air Base.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said a few hours later that in addition to the British fighters, the Russian aircraft were also followed by aircraft of the Danish, Polish, Finnish and Swedish air forces.

