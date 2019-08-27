ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
NATO air policing jets scrambled three times last week over Baltic airspace

News
ERR News
NATO air policiing jets were scrambled three times last week.
NATO air policiing jets were scrambled three times last week. Source: Filip Modrzejewski
NATO Air Policing mission jets were scrambled three times last week to escort Russian Federation military aircraft flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Some, but not all, had filed flight plans, and not all aircraft had their on-board transponders turned on, the Lithuania Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday.  

All planes were travelling from the Kaliningrad District of the Russian Federation to the Russian mainland.

On Monday, Aug. 19 NATO fighter aircraft escorted two Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft and on Tuesday, Aug. 20 two more planes, an Sukhoi Su-34 and an Tupolev Tu-134.

The busiest day was Wednesday, Aug. 21 when the NATO fighter aircraft conducting the Air Policing Mission identified five aircraft, two Sukhoi Su-27, one Ilyushin II-76 aircraft, and two Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft .

The NATO Baltic air-policing mission is hosted by Estonia and Lithuania.

Editor: Helen Wright

nato lithuania russia nato baltic air policing kaliningrad


