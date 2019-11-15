ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Governor-General of Canada to visit Estonia later in November

Estonian Ambassador to Canada Toomas Lukk with Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette. Source: Ülle Baum
Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette is on an official visit to Estonia later in the month.

Governor-General Payette arrives in Tallinn on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 26, with President Kersti Kaljulaid hosting a reception for her at Kadriorg Palace on the Wednesday morning. The two leaders will also visit Tallinn Secondary School of Science and attend a fifth-year programming class, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Governor-General Payette will also meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at the Stenbock House, and with Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

Wednesday afternoon includes a visit to the Arvo Pärt Center at Laulasmaa, where the Collective Musicale chamber choir are to perform. Violinist Kerson Leong, a guest performer from Canada, will be accompanied by pianist Mihkel Poll.

On the Thursday, the governor-general will visit Ülemiste City and the e-Estonia Showroom, and will be welcomed by Professor Tarmo Soomere at the Estonian Academy of Sciences. A trip to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence is also scheduled.

A NATO Member State, the alliance's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Latvia is Canadian-led.

Julie Payette was appointed as Canada's 29th Governor-General in 2017. She is a former member of the Canadian Astronaut Corps and participated in two Space Shuttle missions, STS-96 and STS-127, ten years apart, in 1999 and 2009.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidjulie payetteestonia-canada relations
