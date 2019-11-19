NATO will discuss strengthening Estonia's air defense

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President Kersti Kaljulaid's meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
President Kersti Kaljulaid's meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Monday, discussing security issues and preparations ahead of a NATO leaders' meeting in the United Kingdom next month.

Stoltenberg thanked Estonia for its contribution to security, ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera (AK) reported on Monday.

At a press conference Stoltenberg said: "We are also looking at the issue of air defense because we always need to make sure that we have sufficient and adequate air defense. We have also increased our presence in the air in the Baltic region with our Baltic Air Policing mission, but also with more exercises and also with more naval presence. All this deals with challenges in the air."

Kaljulaid emphasized the importance of NATO as the cornerstone of European and transatlantic security and expressed hope that December's position will take a clear position in support of NATO unity and the alliance's commitment to collective defense. 

Both the president and Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of implementing what had been agreed at previous summits.

Speaking to AK, Kaljulaid said: "The work here at NATO is to ensure that we have the means and ways to protect Estonia from the air, how Estonia can get on with the continuing battles if there should be problems. This work continues as planned, no one has given up and the processes have not stalled."

In the afternoon, Kaljulaid met with the new leaders of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the future Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council. Topics discussed included the new budget period and climate goals.

The president is on a two-day working visit to Brussels and Paris.

 

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidnatoestonia in nato
