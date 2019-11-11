President to speak at Paris Peace Forum

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Paris this week and will speak at the Paris Peace Forum, the UNESCO General Conference, and the GovTech Summit on e-Governance.

The peace forum was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron and brings together heads of state, international organizations, and members of civil society who will look at finding practical solutions to the challenges ahead of us, the Office of the President said.

For the second time, the forum will focus on climate, cybersecurity and good governance. Kaljulaid will discuss artificial intelligence and attend a dinner at the Elysee Palace along with heads of state and international organizations.

She will also participate in the opening event of the 40th UNESCO General Conference, and will talk about digital disruptive technologies.

Later in the week, Kaljulaid will give a presentation at an eHealth conference organised by the Estonian Embassy in Paris, Enterprise Estonia and France Digital Health. France is planning to launch several e-services similar to those used in Estonia, such as a digital prescriptions, and Estonia can share its experience.

At the international eGovernment GovTech Summit the president will discuss the transferability of the Estonian digital model and what challenges face digital societies, including data protection, trust and cyber threats.

The president Kaljulaid will return to Estonia on Thursday.

--

