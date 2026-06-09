Watch again: Estonian and Ukrainian presidents' press conference

A joint press conference between the Estonian and Ukrainian presidents will take place at 12.40 p.m. at Kadriorg Palace, which can be watched live on ERR News.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Tallinn on Tuesday to attend the Nordic-Baltic cooperation summit and meet with President Alar Karis.

The press conference will take place after a meeting that focuses on Estonia and Ukraine, the future of European security, Russia's accountability for its aggression and war crimes, the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and increasing pressure on Russia.

You can watch the press conference below in English.

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