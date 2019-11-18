President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a two-day working visit to Brussels and Paris, where she is scheduled to meet with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President-elect of the European Council Charles Michel as well as speak at the Fortune Global Forum 2019 about Estonia's development into a digital society.

Kaljulaid's meeting with Stoltenberg on Monday will focus on the NATO leaders meeting to take place on Dec. 3-4 in London, the Office of the President said in a press release. Estonia wants the summit to deliver a clear message on the uniformity and solidarity of NATO. The implementation of agreements reached at previous meetings is important for Estonia, as this will mean the updating of defense plans as well as air defense issues.

The two will also discuss the security of the region.

The Estonian head of state will discuss the Three Seas Initiative summit, which is scheduled to take place in Estonia on June 16-17, 2020, with the president-elect of the European Commission and the president-elect of the European Council.

Also to be discussed are the priority issues of the new Commission, such as negotiations on the next EU multiannual financial framework (MFF) for 2021-2027 as well as climate-related issues.

Later on Monday, Kaljulaid and the Belgian prime minister will discuss bilateral relations, the upcoming NATO leaders meeting in London, the EU agenda as well as cooperation in the UN Security Council, as both Estonia and Belgium will be participating in the UNSC's work in 2020.

The Fortune Global Forum, at which Kaljulaid is to speak about Estonia's development into a digital society, has been hosted by the editors of Fortune in various major cities worldwide since 1995. According to the Office of the President, the forum provides a valuable opportunity for the CEOs of the world's biggest multinational companies and economic leaders to actively engage in discussions.

The theme of this year's forum in Paris is "Action 2020: Reinventing for a New Decade," i.e. challenges to be faced in the coming decade.

