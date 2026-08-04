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Reform: Madise willing to run for president if she has enough support

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Õnne Pillak
Õnne Pillak Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Reform parliamentary group leader Õnne Pillak said that Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise has expressed a willingness to run for president if there is "broad-based support" for her candidacy.

Estonia's president is elected by the members of the Riigikogu and needs the support of two-thirds of MPs. This candidate needs cross-party support and the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition does not have enough members to elect the next head of state by itself.

Reform is the largest party in parliament and has proposed Madise as a presidential candidate after Alar Karis said he would not run for a second term.

So far, Madise, 51, who is serving her second term as chancellor of justice, has not said publicly if she is prepared to take on the role.

"On behalf of the Reform Party parliamentary group, we have consistently said that we support Ülle Madise's candidacy for president. I have also spoken with Ülle Madise myself, and she has expressed her willingness that if there is broad-based support, she is prepared to run for the office of president," Pillak told ERR.

Pillak added that the matter can be discussed by the Riigikogu Council of Elders, which will convene next week.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"I would call on my colleagues who have not yet stated their choice to do so. There is no need to wait for the Council of Elders meeting; they can announce their decision today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow on whether they are prepared to support Ülle Madise," she said.

Pillak said the Council of Elders meeting could result in a final declaration of support for Madise. "I hope that at least two parliamentary groups, if not three, will be prepared to support Ülle Madise, as will other members of the Riigikogu," Pillak said.

The leaders of the opposition Center Party and Isamaa parliamentary groups, Mihhail Kõlvart and Urmas Reinsalu, told ERR on Monday that before deciding whether or not to support Madise, they want a clear decision from her as well as a public discussion involving other potential candidates.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) announced on Monday that he had convened the Council of Elders for August 11 to discuss the upcoming presidential election and how to elect the next president of the Republic of Estonia in parliament.

The nomination period for presidential candidates begins on Aug. 21, and the first round of voting will take place on Sept. 2.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Alexander Kryukov

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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