X!

Former defense chief Riho Ühtegi bows out of Estonian presidency race

News
Riho Ühtegi
Riho Ühtegi Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

One of the figures who stated they were interested in running at next month's presidential election has announced their withdrawal from the race, Postimees reported.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Riho Ühtegi, a former Defense League commander, was put forward as a potential candidate in early July, but has stepped down, citing health issues.

"I am withdrawing from the race for the presidency of the Republic of Estonia as this week I received confirmation of a serious health condition," Ühtegi told Postimees.

"When I had agreed to run, I set myself two factors that would have ruled out my candidacy, and one of these was my health. Unfortunately, I never imagined I would actually have to make such a decision," he added.

Ühtegi, 62, who described his worldview as broadly conservative, was proposed by five public figures: Composer Sven Grünberg, businessman Hugo Osula, entrepreneur and filmmaker Kris Taska, actor and director Hendrik Toompere, and political analyst Raivo Vare, who listed his level-headedness and strong security- and crisis-management experience as plus points.

Ühtegi had met with opposition party Isamaa in connection with a potential bid for the presidency.

To run, a candidate must give their consent, while a majority of at least 68 votes in the 101-seat Riigikogu is needed to get elected. If three rounds of voting draw a blank, the process moves to the 208-member regional electoral college.

The formal presidential candidate nomination process runs August 21-24, while the Riigikogu ballots are scheduled for September 2-3.

Current head of state Alar Karis is not seeking a second term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:54

U.S. weapons paused by Iran conflict set to reach Estonia within weeks

11:29

Former defense chief Riho Ühtegi bows out of Estonian presidency race

11:24

Prison service says Tartu recruitment drive is ahead of schedule

10:47

Tartu students prefer rental apartments to dorms

10:07

Estonia secures up to €2.34 billion EU loan for defense investments

10:07

Hundreds of assistant teachers leave as new kindergarten language requirements take effect

09:32

If Paide beat Rapid Vienna, Benfica or Hearts await in UEFA Conference League

08:49

Tallinn to rebuild popular Old Town street starting next week

08:32

Tallinn Airport sets another new passenger record in July

08:13

Estonian composer Alisson Kruusmaa's work debuts at prestigious US festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.08

8 men claiming to be from Ethiopia detained in central Tallinn

03.08

French newspaper ranks Estonian intelligence eighth in Europe

04.08

Most online casinos in Estonia enjoyed bonanza year in 2025

04.08

Controversial Polish metal band to perform in Tallinn

04.08

Tallinn weighs extending late-night public transport hours to airport

04.08

Coop celebrates bigger market share but won't hike prices in wake of Prisma acquisition

03.08

11-year-old boy dies after e-scooter crash in Harju County

04.08

Ambassador: Putin does not see his military options as having run out

04.08

Photos: Crowds queue up as new batch of Sipsik coin cards goes on sale

04.08

Swedish football fans leave up to €30,000 in damage at Tallinn Stadium

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo