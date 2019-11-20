Foreign minister: NATO is strong and there is no alternative

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu will meet NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss burden sharing, defence and deterrence, Russia and China.

The ministers will also finalise preparations for the meeting of NATO leaders in London on Dec 3 and 4.

"NATO is strong and there is no alternative to it. The Alliance plays an irreplaceable role in Estonia's and Europe's security. Maintaining a strong transatlantic bond is the duty of each and every ally, and in the last five years European allies and Canada have notably increased their spending on defence," Estonia's foreign minister said ahead of the meeting. He pointed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's comments last week that defence spending has increased by more than 100 billion dollars in recent years.

Reinsalu said NATO needs to keep up with a constantly evolving security landscape but there can be no doubt that an unpredictable Russia continues to be one of the biggest threats to the Euro-Atlantic area.

The foreign ministers will also discuss the fight against terrorism as well as the possible recognition of space as an operational domain, alongside air, land, sea and cyber.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!