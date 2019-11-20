ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister: NATO is strong and there is no alternative ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu will meet NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss burden sharing, defence and deterrence, Russia and China.

The ministers will also finalise preparations for the meeting of NATO leaders in London on Dec 3 and 4. 

"NATO is strong and there is no alternative to it. The Alliance plays an irreplaceable role in Estonia's and Europe's security. Maintaining a strong transatlantic bond is the duty of each and every ally, and in the last five years European allies and Canada have notably increased their spending on defence," Estonia's foreign minister said ahead of the meeting. He pointed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's comments last week that defence spending has increased by more than 100 billion dollars in recent years. 

Reinsalu said NATO needs to keep up with a constantly evolving security landscape but there can be no doubt that an unpredictable Russia continues to be one of the biggest threats to the Euro-Atlantic area. 

The foreign ministers will also discuss the fight against terrorism as well as the possible recognition of space as an operational domain, alongside air, land, sea and cyber.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

natorussiabrusselsurmas reinsaluminister of foreign affairsisamaa
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:40

Paper: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov was major Swedbank Estonia client

18:01

What the papers say: NATO, education and the PÖFF film festival

17:46

Riigikogu passes extraordinary €7 pension hike

17:33

Paper: Latvian minister of defense has no information about NATO plan B

17:08

Põlluaas on border treaty sparks reactions from Kremlin and State Duma

16:49

Commission: Estonia's budget broadly compliant with Stability, Growth Pact

16:34

Reinsalu: Case closed on Helme's NATO plan B comments

16:14

Paper: Future of Huawei phones in Estonia unclear

15:47

Helme: I fully trust the outcome of the Järvik inquiry

15:22

Riigikogu committee chair: Entire M.V.Wool case badly handled

14:38

Kristen Michal: Helme's statements sound like someone paid by Kremlin

14:07

Self-driving bus comes to Lääne-Viru County

13:47

Paper: Principal dismissed over Viimsi school teacher abuse allegations

13:14

State not to grant private higher education school right to teach

12:48

Foreign minister: NATO is strong and there is no alternative

12:26

Estonia defeated 5-0 by Netherlands in final Euros qualifying game

12:01

Luminor ATM service temporarily limited or unavailable

11:44

SVT: Swedbank under investigation for possible US sanctions violations

11:21

October industrial producer price index down 1.7 percent on year

10:59

Agency: Pharmacy chains' proposals would further benefit wholesalers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: