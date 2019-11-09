ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President: Fall of Berlin Wall reminder to work towards freedoms today ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Piece of the Berlin Wall which resides in President Kersti Kaljulaid's office.
Piece of the Berlin Wall which resides in President Kersti Kaljulaid's office. Source: Social Media
This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a signal event in the ending of the Cold War, and the drive for democracy and independence across Central and Eastern Europe, including in Estonia.

President Kersti Kaljulaid noted on her social media page the significance of the event then and now, something she is reminded of almost daily, by an artifact in her office, from Nov. 9, 1989.

"News moved slowly and erratically behind the iron curtain 30 years ago. However, it was rarely the case that, when news did arrive, its symbolism was as unambiguous as what happened in Berlin on Nov. 9, 1989," the President wrote.

"The photo (see above-ed.) depicts a piece of the Berlin Wall that I walk past almost daily at the office. As such, it is simultaneously a symbol of separation and freedom; the wall still reminds us of the need to work actively for freedom, for commonalities and for understanding," she went on.

The Berlin Wall was built in 1961, meaning it has been down longer than it was up; the fall came just two-and-a-half months after the Baltic Way, a human chain linking all three capitals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, effectively the precursor of Estonan occupation by both former powers.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

