Baltic foreign ministers: Berlin Wall a dark symbol of a divided Europe ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
This weekend is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
This weekend is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Source: Barbara Klemm
The Berlin Wall remains among history's darkest symbols of a divided Europe, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said in a joint statement marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday, Baltic News Service reports.

November 9 sees 30 years since the wall came down, meaning it has been down longer than it was up (the wall was erected in 1961).

The events of November 1989 signified the collapse of the Evil Empire in the most direct and decisive way, marking the beginning of the end of communist tyranny in Europe, the joint statement said, and allowed all captive nations return to the family of a free and democratic Europe, it continued.

"We are celebrating how the hope of freedom returned not just to the German people, but to all those who were deprived of justice for decades behind the Iron Curtain. 'Wir sind das Volk', the Germans cheered on the streets 30 years ago. The same message was called in one, single voice, from the Baltic to the Adriatic," the statement, authored by foreign ministers Urmas Reinsalu (Estonia), Edgars Rinkevics (Latvia) and Linas Linkevicius (Lithuania) reads, according to BNS.

"We remember that freedom came at the price. The Berlin Wall remains among history's darkest symbols of a divided Europe. Many gave their lives, and we are eternally grateful to them. Today, many people around the world are still fighting for democracy. They will always remind us of the values and principles which are unalienable, and protected by us."

"We must stand together to ensure that attempts at dividing European nations and building new walls will never succeed. The unity and strength of Europe cannot be taken for granted as they require hard work and wise decisions," the statement continued.

The fall of the Berlin Wall came just two-and-a-half months after the Baltic Way, which saw citizens of all three Baltic States form a human chain stretching from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to the Estonian capital, Tallinn, via Riga, Latvia's capital, and marked the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, effectively the precursor to the full Soviet occupation of all three countries.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

