ERR TV and radio channel broadcasts mark fall of the Berlin Wall

This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. ERR is marking the key event in the ending of the Cold War and dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and Soviet Union with an array of special programs on TV and radio, including live broadcasts from the German capital.

ETV, ETV2 and Russian-language ETV+ are all in action, as are radio channels Vikerraadio, Raadio 2 and Russian-language Raadio 4.

Friday morning's edition of Terevisioon magazine show will be simultaneously broadcast from Berlin, where presenter Reimo Sildvee will relate memories of the event, and life in the city both before and after the wall, erected in 1961, came down.

Other broadcasts (in Estonian unless otherwise noted) will include:

Thursday, Nov. 7

4.30 p.m., Vikerraadio: Andres Oja visits Merle Lilje, singer from legendary Estonian women's singing group Laine, who performed in both the former East Germany and the former West Germany, and relates her impressions.

11 p.m., Raadio 2: The Vibratsioon show will meet Alexander Pehlemann, a German historian who will talk about the impact of the fall of the Berlin Wall on East German underground culture.

Friday, Nov. 8

6.55 a.m., ETV: Morning magazine show Terevisioon has a live simultaneous broadcast from Berlin.

8 p.m, ETV2: "Countdown to 1989: The Fall of the Berlin Wall", (German, with Estonian subtitles, 2019

Saturday 9. Nov

10.45a.m., ETV: Documentary "Countdown to 1989: The Fall of the Berlin Wall", (German, with Estonian subtitles, 2019).

12.05 p.m., Vikerraadio: The Kajalood show hosts Estonian tenor Kaja Kärner, who has a 20-year career performining at German opera houses under his belt.

1 p.m., Raadio 2: To celebrate the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Popikroonikad presenter Sander Varusk takes on the musical life of the 1980s in the tumultuous and exciting West Berlin. Music, art and rebellion broke out among young Berliners, with renowned foreign artists using the inspirational atmosphere to record their records.

3 p.m., Raadio 2 Koit Raudsepp's show looks at the free world's musicians, from David Bowie to,erm, David Hasselhoff, and how their major concerts in both West and East Berlin helped break down the wall.

10.05 p.m. ETV+: Movie "1989 - A Spy Story" (German, with Russian subtitles, 2019).

10.30 p.m., ETV: "1989 - A Spy Story" (German, with Estonian subtitles, 2019).

Monday, Nov. 11

2.05. p.m., Vikerraadio Välistund presenter Peeter Kaldre and guests will focus on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

10.15 p.m., ETV: "Rahumeelne revolutsioon. Berliini müüri langemine" ("Peaceful Revolution: Fall of the Berlin Wall"), with presenters Kristel Trell and Reimo Sildvee.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

10.05 p.m. ETV+: "Countdown to 1989: The Fall of the Berlin Wall", (German, with Russian subtitles, 2019)

