Foreign minister attends Berlin Wall anniversary ceremony

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is in Berlin on Saturday, attending a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"The anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is also cause for celebration in Estonia – alongside the freedom aspirations in the Baltic states and our neighbors, it was the beginning of the end of the communist regime," Reinsalu said ahead of the trip.

"The willpower and values that united Europe 30 years ago are just as needed today. I am very happy to celebrate this significant moment with my German, Baltic and other European colleagues, and stand for European unity," Reinsalu continued.

Folllowing a reception for foreign ministers, Reinasalu, who was invited to Berlin by his German counterpart Heiko Maas (SPD), will attend a ceremony organized by Berlin Mayor Michael Müller at the iconic Brandenburg Gate, a closed border crossing between East and West Berlin once the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, where German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will give a speech, BNS reports.

The Berlin Wall, constructed in 1961, fell on the night of Nov. 9 1989, meaning it has been down longer than it was up.

