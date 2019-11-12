LTV Interview: Kaljulaid discusses domestic violence, Rail Baltic, Putin

Last week Latvia's public broadcaster published a wide-ranging interview with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Kaljulaid hosted LTV's cameras and journalist Gundars Reders on Thursday at Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn.

Topics covered include domestic violence, social welfare, energy markets, Rail Baltic, the Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and casting off a common Baltic identity.

Watch the full 40-minute interview, in English, here.

