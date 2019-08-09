Kontaveit out of Toronto singles, still in doubles

Anett Kontaveit is out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, after losing her third round singles match against world number three Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic. Kontaveit and her doubles partner Timea Babos (Hungary) have reached the ladies doubles quarter finals in the tournament, however.

Plíšková defeated the Estonian, 23, from Tallinn, in straight sets, on Thursday, 6:3, 7:5. The match was the third time the pair have met in their professional careers, with the Czech victorious in all three encounters.

Kontaveit, ranked 19th in the world, took an early lead in games in the first set, 2:1, breaking her opponent's serve. In the previous game, Plíšková had dropped three match points and failed to break Kontaveit's serve. However, the Czech brought things level in the very next game, by returning the favor in breaking Kontaveit's serve, and did so once more in the set, bringing things to 6:3.

Plíšková started the second set in similar form, breaking Kontaveit's serve again in the opening game. Another break by Kontaveit brought things to 2:2, with the set remaining close before the Czech broke again at 6:5 in games, wrapping things up on her serve in the next game, to win 7:5.

The Estonian fared better in the ladies' doubles, beating Darija Juraki (Croatia) and María José Martínez Sánchez (Spain) in straight sets, 6:2, 7:6 (3) to book a place in the quarter finals on the Aviva Stadium's hard court. The pair will face local hero Gabriela Dabrowski, and Xu Yifan of China.

Kontaveit/Babos is a new pairing at the Rogers Cup, also known as the Canadian Open and played in both Toronto and Montreal. She had previously partnered Darja Kasatkina of Russia.

