Gallery: Governor General of Canada Julie Payette visits Estonia

Governor General of Canada Julie Payette is currently on a two-day visit to Estonia, Canada's first official high-level visit, which she began with a meeting with President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg.

"Our two states might seem far apart or relatively different, but in reality, we do have significant common ground," Kaljulaid said after the meeting according to a press release. "Around 25,000 people of Estonian descent live in Canada today — this is one of the largest [diaspora] communities outside of Estonia. They are part of a multicultural Canadian society, but in a way, they also belong in Estonia. This creates a special bond between our peoples."

The two heads of state also discussed security and climate policy as well as digital cooperation, and Kaljulaid thanked Canada for its contributions to NATO Battlegroup Latvia, which help secure the entire region.

"We also have a similar understanding of the challenges we face on this planet — combating climate change and ensuring peace and security," the president continued. "We are firm supporters and promoters of democracy and the rule of law. We both value a principle-based multipolar world in which agreements are respected and international law is followed."

Following their meeting at Kadriorg, Payette and Kaljulaid also participated in a 5th grade programming class at Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Reaalkool).

The school also held a discussion forum for heads of state, members of the space schools network and students in the space program at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

Payette has served as governor general of Canada since October 2017.

