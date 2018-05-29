news

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday. 28 May, 2018.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday. 28 May, 2018. Source: (Government Office)
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday, where the two leaders discussed increasing digital cooperation — including via a memorandum of understanding concluded between Estonia and Canada that day — trade as well as defense cooperation.

At Monday's meeting, Ratas told Trudeau that Estonia and Canada are like-minded friends when it comes to developing digital societies, according to a government press release. At the same time, the Estonian prime minister expressed hope that the new memorandum of understanding between the two countries would bring the development of artificia intelligence to a new level.

"Both Estonia and Canada are leaders in the development of digital services that make lives easier for people and entrepreneurs," Ratas highlighted. "E-services are Estonia's strength, but Canada is currently conducting strong research in the field of artificial intelligence, which is the most epochal technology,' Ratas explained.

In a joint statement delivered following their meeting, Ratas and Trudeau noted that by joining forces, the standard of living would improve for Estonians and Canadians alike, and research and development would be given a new boost, which in turn will support inclusive growth as well as create new jobs and bridges in society.

Ratas invites Trudeau to Estonia

As a next step in cooperation, Ratas, the first Estonian prime minister to pay an official visit to Canada, invited Trudeau to be the first Canadian prime minister to visit Estonia — possibly as soon as this autumn.

The two heads of government also discussed defence cooperation. "I highly appreciate the contributions Canada has made to the security of the Baltic states and all of NATO," Ratas said. "I hope that Canadian military presence in Europe will continue."

Ratas also assured Trudeau that transatlantic trade with Canada is important as well. "The trade agreement between the European Union and Canada [Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)] will provide a decrease in foreign trade restraints, a clear set of rules, and a sense of security, which make up the basis for good economic relations," he said.

On Monday morning, Ratas met with Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, and Speaker of the Senate of Canada George Furey. That afternoon, he also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, President of the Treasury Board Scott Brison, and Governor General of Canada Julie Payette.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratascanadavisits abroadjustin trudeaudigitalottawa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:55

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

28.05

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

28.05

Climatologist: Summery May heralds warm summer to come

27.05

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

BUSINESS
12:04

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

08:52

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets Updated

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

28.05

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:10

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

16:22

Russian Embassy criticises Mikser's support of MH17 report

15:48

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

14:12

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

13:10

Estonia should claim Gazprom damages says Reform Party leader

12:34

ERR at CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

12:04

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

11:37

Trump changes mind on Estonian war refugee son as US Ambassador to Estonia Updated

09:55

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

08:52

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets Updated

28.05

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

28.05

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

28.05

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

28.05

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian diaspora community in Toronto Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: