news

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian diaspora community in Toronto ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1527490140000 | amCalendar}}
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met with the Toronto Estonian community on Saturday. 26 May, 2018.
Open gallery
33 photos
Photo: Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met with the Toronto Estonian community on Saturday. 26 May, 2018. Author: (Government Office)
News

While on a visit to Canada, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) took time to meet with members and representatives of Toronto's large Estonian diaspora community and visit the Toronto Estonian House, which houses the Consulate General of Estonia, the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union and the Toronto Estonian Schools, among other organisations.

 "I am very glad to see that this active Estonian community in Canada, with its longstanding traditions, is passing along the Estonian language and culture from generation to generation, and is standing together," Ratas said over the weekend according to a government press release. "I am happy that they want to participate more in Estonian society and enhance the activities of Estonian communities all over the world. It is important that Estonians who live abroad actively participate in politics and social life there; this helps make Estonia bigger and stronger."

Approximately 20,000-25,000 Estonians live in Canada, including 7,800 in Toronto, according to the 2016 Canadian census.

Estonia supports Estonian communities abroad through the Compatriots' Scholarships that fund teaching Estonian and in Estonian in schools abroad, as well as studying in Estonia. The programme also supports the preservation and archiving of Estonian cultural heritage as well as encouraging Estonians' return to Estonia.

Estonia has offered continued support to the Canadian-Estonian community over the years. Among other things, the Toronto Estonian Kindergarten and Toronto Estonian Schools have received funding, and Canadian-born Estonian youth have participated in the Estonian language and mind summer camps in Estonia, and received Compatriots' Scholarships to study at Estonian universities. Estonian language teachers in Canada have participated in summer schools for teachers in Estonia.

On Saturday night, Ratas also attended an Estonian Music Week concert by Estonian musicians Maarja Nuut and Hendrik Kaljujärv and the vocal ensemble Vox Clamantis. Estonian Music Week is one of the most extensive events in North America to mark the Estonian centennial this year.

Ratas to meet with Canadian leaders in Ottawa

On Monday, 28 May, Ratas will travel to the Canadian capital of Ottawa, where he is scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland.

Ratas and Trudeau are to discuss ways to stimulate Estonian-Canadian economic relations, particularly the cooperation of the two leading digital nations, as well as transatlantic relations, cooperation in NATO as well as support for Ukraine.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratastorontocanadavisits abroadestonian diaspora


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.05

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

BUSINESS
11:54

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:52

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

15:21

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

14:24

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

13:18

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

12:43

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

11:54

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

10:59

ERR at CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more

10:16

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian diaspora community in Toronto Updated

08:53

Climatologist: Summery May heralds warm summer to come

27.05

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

27.05

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: