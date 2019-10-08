ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met with the Toronto Estonian community on Saturday. 26 May, 2018.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met with the Toronto Estonian community on Saturday. 26 May, 2018. Source: (Government Office)
News

The government does not have any data about people of Estonian-origin living abroad and recently closed an office which kept these records, ERR reported on Tuesday.

The country is generally aware of the number of Estonian citizens living abroad, but there is no complete overview of Estonian origin or foreign Estonians, ERR wrote. The Foreign Ministry has also recently closed an office that kept records of the number of people of Estonian origin. 

Ruth Annus, Head of the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department at the Ministry of the Interior, said they had received information from the Foreign Ministry that they no longer have an office to monitor people of Estonian-origin.

"Therefore, it is not yet possible to take even estimated data on
the number of persons of Estonian origin living abroad ," Annus said.

In order to keep records of Estonian citizens living abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses the data of Estonian citizens in the population register, observing the number of people with a foreign address.

Migration data is difficult to gather accurately as not everyone is required to register or deregister when they leave their home country.

As of September 1, 2019, foreign address in the population register shows that Finland has 52, 358 Estonian citizens. Followed by Russia with 18,476, Great Britain 9,452, Germany with 5344, Sweden with 4754, USA with 4361, Canada with 2877, Australia with 2892 and Ireland with 2478 Estonian citizens. 

There are several other countries with less than 2000 registered addresses.

Estonian-origin estimates

In 2013, the Ministry of the Interior stated that although they did not have the complete numbers of Estonian refugees or persons of Estonian origin living abroad, it is still possible to estimate communities in each country.

According to the Ministry, Finland, Russia, the United States, and Canada have the largest Estonian communities with more than 20,000 persons each.

They are followed by Sweden, Great Britain, and Australia with fewer than 15,000 persons. Then, with less than 5,000 people, Germany, Norway, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, Israel, and France.

The majority of people with Estonian citizenship live in Finland, which has a population of over 50,000 Estonians.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:05

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad

18:47

DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

18:17

What the papers say: China, kringling and rising postal prices

18:00

Riigikogu committee skeptical of idea to legalize cannabis

17:42

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading

17:20

Bill puts electric vehicles grant at €5,000

17:03

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

16:25

Cooperation agreement signed for Harju County unified transport system

15:59

Two Estonians standing trial in Finland's largest money laundering case

15:30

Estonia meets recycling target by changing calculation method

14:35

Seeder: Riigikogu to discuss amending presidential election procedure

14:03

No fraud at Taltech governance institute, says university's report

13:27

Increase of drivers damaging railway crossing barriers

12:56

Statistics: Finnish tourists increased in August

12:24

Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

11:52

ISS detains suspects for unlawfully handling explosives

11:33

Prime minister in Afghanistan: Estonia helping to ensure stability

11:01

Gallery: Port of Tallinn's renovated D passenger terminal opens

10:27

Gallery: Javelin Silver medalist Magnus Kirt arrives home

09:42

Unions and employers hope to agree minimum wage by Oct. 23

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: