news

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Ratas also visited with representatives of the Estonian community in Canada.
Ratas also visited with representatives of the Estonian community in Canada. Source: Triin Oppi/riigikantselei
Business

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, who travelled to Canada earlier this week along with a business delegation, met with Canadian entrepreneurs on Saturday. Ratas explained the Estonian digital society and business environment and encouraged Canadian companies to invest in Estonia.

"There is some room for growth in the trade between Estonia and Canada. Last year, Canada was the 29th trade partner to Estonia and direct investments were modest. At the same time, the Canadian economy is near the top 10 mark in the world in terms of size, which is why I am convinced that Estonian companies will be able to find suitable niches for operating here," Ratas was quoted by government spokespeople as saying. He expressed hope that the relations between Canadian and Estonian entrepreneurs will gain new strength, also seeing the mutual interest and desire to cooperate between the countries.

Ratas added that in addition to the enlivening of trade, there is definitely room for growth also in the cross-border trade of services.

The prime minister said that the cooperation desire of the entrepreneurs and investors is also increased by the free trade agreement of the European Union and Canada, which Estonia has approved. "The decrease in foreign trade restrictions, clear rules and a sense of security that the free trade agreement guarantees, are the basis for good economic relations," Ratas said. For example, the agreement lowers the sales price of Estonian goods in Canada and makes the things Estonia offers more competitive.

As both Estonia and Canada belong in the Digital 7 network bringing together leading digital countries, representatives of Canada were very interested in how Estonia has built up the X-Road data exchange layer in information systems, e-services and IT systems as well as the e-state in general.

Ratas is accompanied on his four-day visit by a 20-strong business delegation, including entrepreneurs in the IT and electronics sectors, as well as business services, construction, manufacturing and tourism.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

jüri ratascanada


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

25.05

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

24.05

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

24.05

Tartu County opts for free public transport

24.05

National audit office identifies weaknesses in critical database care

24.05

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

24.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

BUSINESS
25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

24.05

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

24.05

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:50

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

11:49

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

10:18

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

25.05

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

24.05

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

24.05

Tartu County opts for free public transport

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: