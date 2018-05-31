news

Estonia, Canada sign digital cooperation agreement ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visited Canada earlier this week. May 2018.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visited Canada earlier this week. May 2018. Source: Triin Oppi/Riigikantselei
News

President of the Treasury Board of Canada Scott Brison and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) have signed a digital cooperation agreement between Canada and Estonia primarily concerning the development of e-governance and artificial intelligence.

Estonia and Canada are already actively cooperating in the digital field, and the new agreement presents another opportunity to further strengthen this cooperation, Palo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Our cooperation agreement with Canada sums up the mutual interests determined in the past year," she explained. "We want to continue with joint projects as well as the exchange of ideas and experience in the field of e-governance and artificial intelligence."

Canada's government is carrying out a modernisation of its e-state, in the course of which the country is interested in learning about the opportunities offered by the high-security X-Road data exchange layer used by public sector institutions in Estonia; Canada is considering implementing the same technology.

"The X-Road would enable Canada's residents to use public e-services similarly to how it's done in Estonia," Palo said. "Thanks to the X-Road, state databases can interact with each other and Estonians can use, for example, pre-filled out tax returns and our population registry can gather necessary data without people having to submit these separately."

While Canada is interested in learning about Estonia's e-governance and its public sector's data exchange experience, Estonia's goal is cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Canada is one of the leading countries in the world in the field of AI research and development and is planning to actively implement it in the public sector. Estonia wants to cooperate with Canada to draw up a policy framework to responsibly implement AI solutions in Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

estoniaurve paloe-governanceministry of economic affairs and communicationscanadadigitalartificial intelligence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11:30

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

10:43

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

09:54

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

30.05

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

30.05

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

BUSINESS
30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

30.05

First quarter profit in Estonian business sector down 5% on year

29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

29.05

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:03

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

16:07

Baltic States centennial conference starts Friday at US Stanford University

15:24

Estonia, Canada sign digital cooperation agreement

14:57

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

14:31

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

13:23

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

12:37

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

11:35

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

11:30

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

10:43

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

09:54

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

08:51

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

30.05

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

30.05

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

30.05

Former Põlva council leader Igor Taro to take Eesti 200 to the provinces

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: