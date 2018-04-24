news

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly van attack in Toronto

President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed their condolences following a deadly van attack in Toronto that left ten dead on Monday afternoon.

"Truly saddened by the tragedy in #Toronto yesterday," Kaljulaid tweeted. "My best wishes to the families affected."

"I am deeply saddned by the tragic event in Toronto," Ratas likewise tweeted. "My condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

"Strongly condemn the act of violence in #Toronto in which many people lost their lives and many were injured," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones and all Canadian people who were affected by this tragedy. We wish [a] speedy recovery to all the injured. #Canada."

Emergency services in Toronto received a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time on Monday about a van that had driven onto a crowded sidewalk. At least ten were killed and another 15 injured in the incident, the motive of which was not immediately clear.

The suspect, identified as Alek Minassian, 25, a resident of Richmond Hill suburb of Toronto, is currently undergoing questioning by police.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

