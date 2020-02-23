ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior ministry honors members of Estonian communities abroad ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa).
Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's Population Minister Riina Solman has ruled to honor a number of members of Estonian communities abroad with decorations and letters of appreciation of the Ministry of the Interior for their commitment to keeping the spirit of Estonia alive.

"I congratulate you on the 102nd birthday of our state. It is clear that our country is dear to us. Dear in every sense. I thank you for having kept Estonia in your hearts, always and everywhere. I thank you who have helped make Estonia bigger, better-known and better all over the world. I thank you for having been representatives and envoys of Estonia everywhere where you live," the Isamaa minister said.

The population minister has ruled to bestow the gold honorary decoration of the Ministry of the Interior on members of the Committee for Global Estonian Cooperation. 

The recognition for the preservation of the Estonian state, language and culture goes to Marju Rink-Abel, president of the Estonian World Council and the Estonian American National Council, as well as Aho Rebas, longtime activist of the Estonian community in Sweden and champion of its cultural activities.

The silver honorary decoration of the Ministry of the Interior goes to Marcus Adrian Kolga, representative of the Estonian Central Council in Canada, publicist and political scientist, as well as Sirje Kiin, representative of the Estonian American National Council, literary scholar, writer, journalist and translator.

Letters of appreciation of the Ministry of the Interior go to the following activists of Estonian communities abroad and preservers of the Estonian cultural heritage: Iivi Zajedova – board member of the Estonian Club of Czechia and the Association of Estonian Cultural Societies, vice president of the Estonian World Council; Leili Utno – board member of the Society of Estonians Abroad; Piret Noorhani, chief archivist of the Museum of Estonians Abroad and president of the nonprofit Baltic Heritage Network; Reet Marten Sehr – active member of the Toronto Estonian Society, Estonian Central Council in Canada; Leelo Pukk – representative of the Association of Estonians in Sweden, chief organizer of the ESTO National Congress; Aavo Reinfeldt – member of the Estonian community of the United States, formerly active in the Estonian World Council; Eha Salla – champion of the Estonian society and Estonian school of Frankfurt, organizer of days of Estonian culture in Germany; and Sirle Soot – chair of the Association of Estonians in Sweden, chair of the ESTO 2019 Committee.

The decorations and letters of appreciation will be handed to the recipients during a ceremony at the compatriots' conference to be held at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu on April 28.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

riina solmanministry of internal affairsestonian communities abroadinterior ministry decorations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:03

Interior ministry honors members of Estonian communities abroad

13:28

Jüri Ratas: Next to survival there must be development

11:56

SEB analyst: Estonia's labor market has passed its peak

10:22

Sea rises to near critical level on the west coast

09:16

Independence day parade to close roads and redirect public transport

22.02

EU national leaders to continue talks on long-term budget

22.02

Tarmo Soomere: Complex pattern of climate change contributing to inequality

22.02

Estonia shares cyber know-how with UN member states in Geneva

22.02

Luminor charges highest pension fund management fees

22.02

Bill to have the school day start at 9 will not manifest in planned form

22.02

Tallinn, Helsinki mayors discuss cooperation of twin cities

22.02

Ministry: Border trade continues despite Latvian excise hike

22.02

Tootsi wind farm project could cost over €200 million

22.02

Gallery: Reservists, Tartu donate new flag to Estonian Military Academy

21.02

Rail Baltic and Elering ink coordination deal

21.02

Man who ran over two police officers in Tallinn taken into custody

21.02

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

21.02

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

21.02

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

21.02

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: