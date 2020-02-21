Population minister wants alcohol sales ban at Independence Day events

The Ministry of the Interior is taking the proposal of Population Minister Riina Solman and will not be offering any alcoholic beverages at its Independence Day events this year, the minister is also suggesting that alcohol not be offered at any other Independence Day events either.

"As population minister, I am standing for the interests of families," Solman was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

"Sadly, statistics show that an average resident of Estonia consumes over 10 liters of alcohol per year. This exceeds what is considered to be a reasonable level by nearly a half. We can influence the attitudes of society through our own behavior and by setting an example. This is why I believe that the state authorities should set a very strong example here and refrain from offering alcohol at festive gatherings. Formal celebrations do not have to go hand in hand with alcohol consumption," the minister added.

"To those, who wish to clink glasses on a day of celebration, I recommend the fizzy alcohol-free beverages of our own producers, we are successfully using strawberry-rhubarb craft lemonade, for example, for that purpose at the ministry. It looks beautiful, tastes much better than alcohol, is healthier and supports local business," Solman said.

On Thursday, Jaak Valge, head of the study committee on solving the population crisis, Population Minister Riina Solman and Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik met with representatives of Tallinn city government in the Riigikogu to discuss common alcohol policy principles and developments.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!